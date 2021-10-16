June 14, 1955—Oct. 14, 2021
FORT EDWARD — William A. “Papa” Lewry, 66, has gone to join his family in eternity on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Born on June 14, 1955, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Roland P. Lewry and Margaret (Lance) Lewry-Mahoney.
Bill graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1973. For many years he worked for Russel and Waite Office Supply Store before moving on to Toys R Us in Queensbury until his retirement.
He was an avid bowler. Bowling was his favorite pastime. He was active in several leagues and served as secretary for many over the years. Bill cherished the time he and his son Josh spent bowling in many tournaments together.
Bill will be remembered as a great father and brother, who was always there to lend a hand or give support when needed.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (LaRoe) Lewry and his infant sister, Linda Lewry.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Lewry and his partner, Meleah; his daughter, Samantha Lewry; his grandchildren, Alicia Gaworecki, Gabrielle Hill and Brian Hill; he is also survived by his three siblings, Judith A. Carvin (Fred), Thomas Lewry (Deborah), Patricia J. Shaw (Frank); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be private at Pine View Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Bill’s memory may be sent to Broadway Lanes, Fort Edward, NY 12828 for Youth Bowling.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
