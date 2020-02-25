July 30, 1953 — Feb. 19, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — William A. Meneely passed away Feb. 19, 2020 at Albany Medical Center with his loving wife, Jane and his sister, Linda by his side.
Predeceased by his son, Gabriel Nahra Meneely; his father, John Meneely, Uncle Thomas Monahan; his cousin, James Stark; and nephews, Aden and Billy Succarotte.
Bill had a strong work ethic which came from working on his grandfather’s farm on Tripoli Road in Fort Ann.
Bill graduated from Hudson Falls Central School District. He was a state runner while in school.
His worked at Grand Union while he attended high school, DeWitt Fisk construction, and Jim Girard Landscaping as a head supervisor where he was employed for 18 years.
While he was working for Girard’s he was approached by the superintendent of Hudson Falls Central School along with the Board of Directors to be employed by them. Bill accepted. They were so impressed with his expertise. He had a reputation of turning a hay field into a pristine athletic field.
He was titled with Groundskeeper 2. He proceeded to make every field flawless and always said he wanted a safe and fair playing ground for all of the schools’ athletes. Everyone thought the fields were artificial turf. They were not. That was how great he was at what he did. Bill went to many seminars and became certified in many areas of his expertise. He is attributed with the fields being what they are today.
The first year he was employed by Hudson Falls Central School District, the district had an award ceremony and awarded him with honors for the fields he designed and produced.
Bill donated his spare time and expertise working on Hudson Falls Little League field to make a field of dreams for all little leaguers to play on. He also worked hard to get grants to be able to do this project.
He then was approached by lady’s softball field in Hudson Falls and again built yet another field of dreams. Bill had the reputation of being one of the best in New York State.
He was extremely athletic playing slow pitch softball and was the top slow pitcher in our area. He also enjoyed darts, ice hockey, cross country skiing, football and basketball. He excelled at all. Later on, he developed a passion for golf. He loved being with his buddies on the golf course making everyone laugh. He golfed with the best and became one of the best. During his golf career he accomplished what most do not in a lifetime, five holes in one.
Bill enjoyed Sunday visits with his mom watching football or golf and visiting with his niece, Nicole and his little buddy, Will.
He also loved his time with his wife, Jane. He would always call her old lady which was translated as I love you. Praying together and supporting each other through many trials in life. Before his illness they would get a camp on the lake and invite family and friends to share cooking out or fishing and boating.
Bill and Jane loved Molly, their dog, they loved being home together with her, shopping, working in the gardens, playing word games, watching sports, talking together, encouraging each other, praying together. and never leaving each other’s side until his last breath. Their faith in God was true and strong.
Bill had an infectious beautiful smile making everyone want to be around him, with a sense of humor that would fill a room with laughter.
Everyone said they never saw two people who loved each other so much, and they had become inseparable.
He made everyone feel special and loved.
Bill was the loving husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, in-law and friend.
He viewed all his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as if they were his own, he loved them all so much and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Bill always said, ‘we are only on this earth to love and help each other’. If there is one thing he would like everyone who knew him to remember, it is remember how much he loved them.
Bill is survived by Jane Meneely his loving wife and soul mate; and his adoring dog, Molly; his mother, Elizabeth Meneely; his brother, John Meneely (Lynn); his sisters, Linda Stringer (Lowell), Shirley Meneely, Gail Holland (Brian); his sisters-in-law, Sharlene Comstock, Lemya Conley, Ann Fronczkowski (Stanley); and several nieces and nephews; his best friends, Al Whalen, Kevin Byrnes and Mike Cronin.
Jane would like to thank the following people, Dr. Mihindu, Elaine and Lynn from his office for the many years of care and compassion; Mary Lou Wood for 11 years of care, friendship and becoming part of our family; Dick and Ann Tougas for checking in on us and making sure we were safe; Sister Donna, thank you for your prayers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. George’s Orthodox Christian Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Live Like Lil Bill Inc., Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church and Adirondack Save A Stray.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
