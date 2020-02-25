William A. Meneely

The first year he was employed by Hudson Falls Central School District, the district had an award ceremony and awarded him with honors for the fields he designed and produced.

Bill donated his spare time and expertise working on Hudson Falls Little League field to make a field of dreams for all little leaguers to play on. He also worked hard to get grants to be able to do this project.

He then was approached by lady’s softball field in Hudson Falls and again built yet another field of dreams. Bill had the reputation of being one of the best in New York State.

He was extremely athletic playing slow pitch softball and was the top slow pitcher in our area. He also enjoyed darts, ice hockey, cross country skiing, football and basketball. He excelled at all. Later on, he developed a passion for golf. He loved being with his buddies on the golf course making everyone laugh. He golfed with the best and became one of the best. During his golf career he accomplished what most do not in a lifetime, five holes in one.

Bill enjoyed Sunday visits with his mom watching football or golf and visiting with his niece, Nicole and his little buddy, Will.

