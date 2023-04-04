Aug. 18, 1944—March 31, 2023

GREENWICH — William A. “Bill” Bain, 78, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away at his home comfortably on Friday, March 31, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Cambridge, NY, to the late William and Blanche (Clark) Bain.

Bill was proud of his country, the American flag and all it stood for. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1964-1968.

He served his community in the Greenwich Fire Department, joining in 1963. Bill was elected 2nd Assistant Chief in 1975 and promoted to 1st Assistant Chief in 1976. He also served in the Middle Falls Fire Department. He worked as a 911 dispatcher for over 30 years at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Salem site. There he met the love of his life Arlene Brunckhorst. They were happily married for 42 years and had two daughters.

He was a member of the American Legion Captain Maxson Post #634 in Cambridge, and served as an Advisor for the Sheriffs Cadet Program. Bill had a passion for John Deere tractors large and small, and collected Clydesdales dedicating an entire room in his home to them. Any chance he could get a glimpse of the Clydesdales’ raw power, he would.

Bill could be loving yet stubborn, at times maybe even set in his ways, but make no mistake he was always family oriented and always right as well. He had a good heart and his happiest of times were spent with family. Camping trips to Emerald Lake in Vermont were always a good time, and the tubing parties were always a blast.

In his free time, he enjoyed collecting model trains and tinkering with his train set in the basement. He also owned a fire extinguisher service business, loved working with wood, and his favorite meal was hotdogs, French fries, and baked beans, washed down with an ice-cold Coke.

He most notably will be remembered as a loving husband, and father who was loving, caring, and of course protective of his daughters. He will be missed by many, gone but never forgotten.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Donna (Bain) Woodard.

He is survived by his wife Arlene (Brunckhorst) Bain of Greenwich; daughters: Kelly (Kelsey) Karp and Laura Bain both of Greenwich; grandchildren: Aydin Bain, Krystina (Josh) Grega, Krystal, Kyle, and Kayne Karp; great-grandchildren: Claire and Caleb Grega; sister, Sandra Bain; sister-in-law, Linda (John) Blanchfield; several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Celebrant, Jason M. Easton officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at 2:30 p.m., in the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations in his honor, may be made to the Greenwich Fire Department, 60 Hill St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.