1935 — 2020

DAY — Willard J. Stone, 84, passed away Friday morning, March 20, 2020 at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany.

Born in 1935 in Troy, he was the son of the late Willard and Rose (Graham) Stone. He was a graduate of Siena College, where he studied art history. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and later in the U.S. Army.

In 1961, he married Suzanne Brennan at St. Joseph’s Church in Rensselaer. Suzanne passed away in August 2019 following 58 years of marriage.

Willard worked for 25 years in public television, with many contributions to the founding and growth of WMHT (Channel 17), Albany. He finished his career working for 10 years for WUTV (Fox 29) in Buffalo, New York.

Survivors include his children, Beth Stone, Julie Stone and her husband Michael Rueter and Timothy Stone and his wife, Theresa; four grandchildren, Rebecca Stone, Renee Stone, Matthew Rueter and Aaron Rueter.

Due to the public health crisis, memorial services will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

Private burial will be in Holy Infancy Cemetery in Lake Luzerne.

Contributions in Willard’s memory may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or to WMHT (Channel 17), 4 Global View, Troy, NY 12180.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

