Jan. 29, 1975—June 26, 2021
LAKE LUZERNE — Will Bennett, 46, of Old Stage Road, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021.
Born on January 29, 1975, he was the son of Charles Bennett, Sr. and the late Penelope (Malinowski) Bennett. He attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.
Will loved muscle cars. He enjoyed building them and had owned many classic cars throughout the years. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding, and the time he spent with his children especially camping and trout fishing.
He is survived by his father, Charles Bennett, Sr.; his children: Kory Bennett, Tyler Bennett, Dustin Bennett, Kassidy Carleton, Tanyan Bennett, Melissa Breton; two grandchildren: Adelynn and Ryland; siblings: Timothy (Belinda) Bennett, Tom (Le Ann) Bennett, Charles Bennet, Jr.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhome.com.
