March 13, 1952—April 12, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Wilfred “Willie” C. St. Denis, Sr., 71, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born March 13, 1952, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of Joan (Rayno) St. Denis and the late Wilfred J. St. Denis.

On May 25, 1999, he married the love of his life Sandra Lee “Sandy” Trimm.

He graduated from Ticonderoga Central School.

Willie worked for International Paper for 19 years before they closed. He most recently worked for Momentive in Waterford.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being with his friends and family.

Willie was a member and Trustee of the Eagles Club in South Glens Falls for many years.

In addition to his father, Wilfred is predeceased by his wife, Sandra “Sandy” St. Denis; brother, James W. St. Denis, Sr.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Wilfred C. St. Denis, Jr. and Michele L. St. Denis; mother, Joan St. Denis; his step-children: Scott, Fred and Doug Jandreau; his grandchildren: Jazlyn St. Denis, Sierra Puppolo and Jay (Julie) Puppolo; siblings: Regina Ezzo (Dale Quesnel), Linda (Steven) Whitford, Gerald (Tina) St. Denis, and David St. Denis; along with several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

At Willies’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Willie’s memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Don Robillard.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.