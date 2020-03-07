Wilfred 'Bill' Lorrain
QUEENSBURY — Wilfred “Bill” Lorrain passed away March 4, 2020, in Glens Falls, after a long illness.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Wilfred Lorrain Sr. and Helen Marcus.

Bill joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1960 and served for four years until his honorable discharge. His favorite tour was on the Icebreaker, the USS East Wind to Antarctica, where he served with his lifelong friend, Andy. Bill had a great sense of pride for his country and equally proud of his family. Bill was a member of the Lake George American Legion.

Bill was married to the love of his life, Carol (Kreinheder) Lorrain for 54 years. During this time, they settled in Queensbury, where they raised four boys together. Oftentimes, Bill could be heard playing the organ and belting out his favorite country tunes with friends and family.

Bill was owner/operator of Bill’s Shell Service, a full-service gas station off Exit 19 for 25 years. Bill was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Motor sports was a big passion of his. He loved snowmobiling, motorcycles and dune buggies, and he passed his love of motorsports down to his sons.

Bill is survived by his beautiful wife, Carol; his four sons, Bill (Stacey), Michael (Carrie), Daniel (Kymmy) and Jeffrey; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Brittany, Quentin, Hannah, Asher, Trinity, Elias, Edward and Joseph; two great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Josiah; his sister, Simone (Mark) Ramsey; and his stepmother, Virginia Lorrain.

At Bill’s request, there will be no calling hours.

He will be laid to rest at the Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date at the privacy of the family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bill’s name can be made to North Country Ministries, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885, or a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the East Wing Staff at the Glens Falls Center for taking such good care of Bill while he was there.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

