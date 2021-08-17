Wilford C. Hutchinson

Will was a licensed amateur radio (HAM) operator for over 50 years, and formed friendships around the globe through his radio call sign WA2OJN. Will was an avid sports fan, with soft spots for the Yankees and Giants. He is known for his love of music and for making others smile through his mailed mix CDs adorned with stickers and stamps. Will enjoyed finding ways to encourage others and help brighten their days, most recently through his “You’ve Been Dunk’d” initiative. His warm personality drew people to him, and his ability to listen well enabled people to feel that they truly belong.