Oct. 11, 1945—Aug. 13, 2021
HAGUE — Wilford C. Hutchinson, 75, of Hague, NY, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital, with his family by his side, after an ongoing battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. (Henderson) Hutchinson, to whom he was married for 45 years.
Wilford was born on October 11, 1945 in Ticonderoga, the son of the late Gerald F. and Madelene S. (Ross) Hutchinson.
Wilford, or “Pops” or “Will” as he was known, was a devoted husband, father, educator, and cancer survivor.
He leaves his wife Sandra; son Peter J. and daughter-in-law, Rachel. He was preceded by his father and mother, the late Gerald F. and Madelene S., and his sister, Lorraine.
Will earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Houghton College, and his Master’s Degree at SUNY Plattsburgh. Will grew up and lived in Hague his whole life and was a deeply embedded member of his local and church communities. As a teacher and educator of 30+ years for the Hague and Ticonderoga School Districts, Will impacted generations of students even beyond his retirement in 1999. His passion was in media through TiTV, where he taught video editing and production 1999-2006.
Will was a lifelong member of Lakeside Regional Church, where he had served as a song leader, board member, and youth leader. He also served as cameraman and editor for taping and broadcasting over 800 church services for Time Warner Cable.
Will was a licensed amateur radio (HAM) operator for over 50 years, and formed friendships around the globe through his radio call sign WA2OJN. Will was an avid sports fan, with soft spots for the Yankees and Giants. He is known for his love of music and for making others smile through his mailed mix CDs adorned with stickers and stamps. Will enjoyed finding ways to encourage others and help brighten their days, most recently through his “You’ve Been Dunk’d” initiative. His warm personality drew people to him, and his ability to listen well enabled people to feel that they truly belong.
A memorial celebration of Will Hutchinson’s life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Peggy’s Point, next to Hague Beach (9060 Lake Shore Drive, Hague, NY), a few hundred feet north of Rt. 9N and Rt. 8 Junction. Parking is available at Hague Visitor Center, Hague Community Center, or at Lakeside Regional Church.
His burial will be private. Arrangements with Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga, NY. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Will’s name to Lakeside Regional Church.
