Jan. 24, 1932—Oct. 13, 2021

ARGYLE — Wilbur C. “Bus” McIntyre, 89, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021 at Slate Valley Center in Granville, NY.

Born January 24, 1932, in Tinmouth, VT, he was the son of the late John and Charity (Weatherby) McIntyre.

Wilbur proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1954 during the Korean War, where he earned the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Upon his return home, Wilbur married Florence Parker on August 2, 1954. Together they raised their family until her passing in 2013.

Wilbur was a dairy farmer and ran Mac’s Clan Farm in Cossayuna, NY. Bus loved his farm and could often be found there tending to his animals. He also loved hunting and will be fondly remembered for how he assisted his neighbors by plowing driveways in the winter and helping in many other ways.

In addition to his parent and his wife, Bus is predeceased by his brothers; Wilfred “Gus” and Warren McIntyre, and his sister Claire Ricard.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Gilbert and Colleen McIntyre, Tracy and Robert Wallace, and Holly and Tommy Burch, his grandchildren; Charity and Christopher Hammer, Amanda and John Gwinup, Rob and Kait Wallace, and Luke Burch, his great-granddaughters; Anja and Zoey Hammer, Abigail and Rosalinde Gwinup, his special nephews that he raised, Martin and Lynn Farrar, and David and Karen Farrar, and his siblings; Geraldine Towsley, Minerva Baker, and Marion Baird.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hour with Rev. Patti Girard and Pastor Robert Wallace officiating.

Burial will follow the services at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bill and Kathy McIntyre and Adam Liddle and his family for all their love and care.

Memorial donations in Bus’s name can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, 152 East Broadway, Salem, NY 12865, or to the Argyle Rescue Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.