Nov. 3, 1981—Nov. 6, 2022

Wesley Carl Green, age 41, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Albany Medical Center after a valiant effort to recover from the effects of a rare, adverse reaction to medication.

Wes was born November 3, 1981, in Juneau, AK, the youngest son of Charles Green and Lynne (Gagnon) Green. He grew up in Juneau, AK and Olympia, WA, where he attended Capital High School and studied martial arts, earning a black belt in Shotokan Karate.

Immediately following high school, Wes moved back to Alaska where he worked as a mechanic and for a transport ambulance service. He met his wife Heather on a blind date in the fall of 2006; they fell in love and started their family in Alaska, then moved to New York in 2012.

After graduating from Hudson Valley Community College with a Health Science degree specializing in paramedicine, he worked at Wilton EMS as a paramedic. For several years, Wes served the community with excellence, earning multiple awards and commendations. He loved being able to help people.

Being highly energetic and too creative for his own good, Wes was often in the middle of multiple projects at once. He enjoyed working with his hands; restoring, and especially repurposing antiques, renovating his home, and using his building and mechanical skills to make innovative inspirations tangible. He loved creating in the kitchen and was enthusiastically exploring gardening, raising fresh produce for his recipes. An avid music enthusiast, he experienced and interacted with the world through music. He could burst into song at any moment, often with hilariously parodied lyrics to suit his immediate situation.

Above all, Wes was a man dedicated to family; his wife and children were always his first priority. Being his kids’ dad was Wes’s favorite job. His favorite activities involved spending time with and teaching his children. He loved teasing them and laughing with them and guiding them; helping them learn to navigate the ups and downs of life. He loved traveling with his family and experiencing new places and adventures together. His family was his pride and joy.

Wes is survived by his wife, Heather Green; daughter, Viviane Green; son, Derrick Green; parents, Charles and Lynne Green; sisters: Stephanie (Shane) Jackson and DeAnna (Brad) Theisen; grandfather, Wesley Gagnon; in-laws Sharon and Paul Giambatista and Joseph and Claire Gordon; nephews, nieces and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Phillip “Doug” Green.

A remembrance celebrating the joy with which he embraced life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Maple Ave. Fire Department, 613 Maple Ave. (Route 9), Saratoga Springs, NY. In honor of another of Wes’s favorite pastimes, the gathering will be informal, with a focus on love and friendship; food and bonfire will be provided. Friends and family are asked to bring their favorite Wesley anecdotes to share.

