Feb. 18, 1951—Oct. 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Wesley C. Veysey passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 11, 2021 at home.

Born on February 18, 1951 in Nashua, NH, he was the son of the late Edwin Cliff and Clara (Griffiths) Veysey. Wesley graduated from Glens Falls High School and Paul Smith’s College. He was a well-known building contractor in the Glens Falls area.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Carol and his brother, Robert Christie.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki; three daughters: Erica (Steve) Marchlik, Meredith (Eric) Kaplan, and Emily (Neil) Abraham and four grandchildren: Tyler and Lauren Marchlik and Nicole and Bryce Kaplan.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Wesley’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.