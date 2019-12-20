Aug. 16, 1942 — Dec. 18, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Wendy Sage Wight passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Her beloved granddaughter, Maria Bosford of Queensbury, a devoted caregiver was by her side through her final moments.

Wendy was born Aug. 16, 1942 in Rochester, the daughter of Florence “Flossie” and Henry “Bub” Sage.

She graduated in 1960 from Wells Central School where she met the love of her life, Edward Wight. She attended SUNY Albany and SUNY Buffalo.

In 1962 she married Edward at St. Ann’s Church in Wells. Wendy was a homemaker and active in St. Henry’s Parish in Long Lake, in many roles. She helped her husband run his craft and pottery businesses for many years.

Wendy loved music, especially attending concerts. She was a member of Queensbury Senior Center and enjoyed playing shuffleboard weekly for years. Wendy was a faith-filled woman who had a generous heart and expressed her compassion by supporting many charities.