March 11, 1966—May 5, 2021
LAKE LUZERNE—Wendy L. Mylott, 55, of Circular St., died Wednesday afternoon, May 5, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.
Born on March 11, 1966 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of William and Mary A. (Keenan) Mylott.
Wendy was employed by the Elms Waterfront Cottages in Lake Luzerne.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially cookouts and campfires with them.
She was predeceased by her father; a son, Robert “Buddy” Carota and her longtime companion, Scott Frasier.
She is survived by her mother, Mary A. Mylott of Valatie; daughter, Amber (Nicholas Durrin) Carota of Argyle; grandson, Carter Durrin; a sister, Bonnie Clark of Comstock; a brother, William (Jenny) Mylott II of Virginia; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Wendy’s wishes, there are no funeral services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.