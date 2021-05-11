March 11, 1966—May 5, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE—Wendy L. Mylott, 55, of Circular St., died Wednesday afternoon, May 5, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on March 11, 1966 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of William and Mary A. (Keenan) Mylott.

Wendy was employed by the Elms Waterfront Cottages in Lake Luzerne.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially cookouts and campfires with them.

She was predeceased by her father; a son, Robert “Buddy” Carota and her longtime companion, Scott Frasier.

She is survived by her mother, Mary A. Mylott of Valatie; daughter, Amber (Nicholas Durrin) Carota of Argyle; grandson, Carter Durrin; a sister, Bonnie Clark of Comstock; a brother, William (Jenny) Mylott II of Virginia; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Wendy’s wishes, there are no funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

