Dec. 6, 1953 — June 24, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Wendy Jean Baker received her angel wings way too early June 24, 2020 after battling with heart issues for the last 5 years and 2 weeks ago suffering from a devastating stroke. She fought with what strength she had but lost that battle with a compromised lung. She is now in the loving arms of her Mom and her baby sister Jenn-bug.

Wendy was born in Glens Falls to Charles R. Baker Sr. and Patricia A. West -Baker on December 6, 1953. She was never married but devoted her life to her career. She pursued her dream of becoming a nurse by entering Adirondack Community College and completing the program while working at Glens Falls Hospital as an aide. After graduating, she stepped in the shoes of an Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital with her parents looking on. She wore many hats throughout her 25 year career working on 1 South, floating floors and then transferring to the snuggery which was her true passion.

Wendy loved traveling across country to visit her brother while he was in the military. She also got the opportunity to venture to Europe, Germany, and Holland to visit with family — especially her nephew Jason and niece Stacey. She ventured through one beautiful city and quaint village to another while shopping in every specialty shop she found.