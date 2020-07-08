Dec. 6, 1953 — June 24, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Wendy Jean Baker received her angel wings way too early June 24, 2020 after battling with heart issues for the last 5 years and 2 weeks ago suffering from a devastating stroke. She fought with what strength she had but lost that battle with a compromised lung. She is now in the loving arms of her Mom and her baby sister Jenn-bug.
Wendy was born in Glens Falls to Charles R. Baker Sr. and Patricia A. West -Baker on December 6, 1953. She was never married but devoted her life to her career. She pursued her dream of becoming a nurse by entering Adirondack Community College and completing the program while working at Glens Falls Hospital as an aide. After graduating, she stepped in the shoes of an Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital with her parents looking on. She wore many hats throughout her 25 year career working on 1 South, floating floors and then transferring to the snuggery which was her true passion.
Wendy loved traveling across country to visit her brother while he was in the military. She also got the opportunity to venture to Europe, Germany, and Holland to visit with family — especially her nephew Jason and niece Stacey. She ventured through one beautiful city and quaint village to another while shopping in every specialty shop she found.
Wendy loved to talk about all her adventures, but her passion was nursing and would spend hours talking to her two Aunts, Nita and Carole, about the many situations she encountered on the job. Many think that they were the ones to influence her career choice. Family gatherings were also important to her, and the holidays were celebrated with good food, storytelling and panicking — mostly at her expense. The kids loved to get her to make some of her one of a kind sound-effects, and we knew that Wendy was yet again victim of the kids’ particular joke. They would laugh for hours. Family was everything to Wendy and she was especially happy especially happy surrounded by her nieces and nephews — Karen, Jason, Stacey, Bridget, Adrian, Joshua, Cassandra, Bryan, Katelyn, Joseph, Emily, Steven, Tremaine, Aidan, Ava and Liam.
Wendy truly carried the the title of eldest child. She gave wanted and unwanted advice — but don’t be mistaken she expected you to use what ever “guidance” she saw fit the situation.
Wendy is survived by her siblings: Charles R. Baker Jr, and his wife, Regina; Bruce A. Baker and his wife Sandy; Penny S. Baker; Jeffery A. Baker and his wife, Stacey, Susan E. Fordrung and her partner, Bruce Hyrny; brother-by-marriage to Jennifer, Jason I. Dean.
Wendy was predeceased by her father, Charles Baker; mother, Patricia Baker, her baby sister, Jennifer Dean; her beloved grandmother, Emma Lou West and many other relatives throughout the years. Pooh (Wendy’s nickname are work and had to put it somewhere in her story) will be missed and never forgotten. She left her imprint on all she touched. Condolences (and floral arrangements) may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.