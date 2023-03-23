SALEM — Wendy Ann Williams, of Salem, NY, passed away at her home on March 17, 2023, at the age of 78, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

She is the daughter of Marie (Rossow) and Kim Williams, who predeceased her.

Wendy grew up in Katonah, NY with her five siblings and attended John Jay H.S.

After graduating in 1962, Wendy attended Gettysburg College and secured a job in research with Sloan Kettering upon her graduation. She then changed careers to focus on helping her fellow man and entered the Peace Corp and spent three years in Ghana, Africa.

After returning to the states, she prayerfully entered a Cloistered Convent in Catonsville, MD. Hearing the call to preach, she then enrolled in Sewanee Seminary, TN to complete her theological studies. Wendy’s spiritual journey took her to Ohio where she was ordained in the Episcopal Church and then to Rochester, NY where she was the Assistant Pastor of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

While in Rochester, she met Ken Spalty, whom she married and had several wonderful years before his untimely death.

Closing out that chapter of her life, she moved to Hobe Sound, FL where she spent the remainder of her priesthood, a dedicated 20 years, as the Assistant Pastor of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta, FL. During her time there, she made many lasting friendships and had a vibrant role in the life of the church.

Praying and contemplating as one walks the Labyrinth became one of her focuses. She implemented the building of a Labyrinth on the church grounds and also had a portable one that she would travel with to other churches.

Wendy also mastered the practice of Reiki and sought out and connected with people who would benefit from her hands on healing.

Wendy was a source of great joy, pride and strength to her family. She was proudly the officiant at the marriage of numerous nieces and nephews, siblings, as well as many others, and has officiated in her gentle way at family funerals as well.

She is survived by her five siblings: Kim (Julia) Williams of Brookline, NH, Tom (Sue) Williams of Arlington, VT, Ray (Pat) Williams of Lake Bomoseen, VT, Bonnie (Tom deceased) O’Shea of Somers, NY, and Robin (Greg) Fleming of Pleasantville, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

The family is eternally grateful to all the special caregivers and hospice who, lovingly and with great compassion, took care of her and enabled Wendy to fulfill her wish to remain in her home until the end.

Wendy leaves the world a better place with all the love, prayers and healing that she shared with her “fellow travelers.”

Donations in Wendy’s name may be made to: Community Hospice of Washington County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

The celebration service of her life will be held at a later date in May in Salem, NY.

