Feb. 4, 1941 — March 17, 2020
CORINTH — Waynne Ann Whitaker, 79, of Route 9N, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Feb. 4, 1941 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late James J. Hopkins and the late Shirley I. (Mosher) Hopkins Ellis.
Waynne Ann graduated from Corinth High School in 1961.
She married her high school sweetheart, Richard L. Whitaker on Sept. 29, 1962 in Corinth and the couple resided on West Maple Street for many years before moving to Route 9N. She always said she married the “love of her life”, and her true best friend.
Waynne Ann was employed at Corinth Central School for several years, first as a cafeteria aide and then as a bus monitor until her retirement in 1988.
She was a lifelong, active member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth and member of the Grace Choir at the church for many years, and was an active member of the Corinth YMCA.
Waynne Ann loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always enjoyed going to her children’s and grandchildren’s events over the years. Her life’s passion was her connections and interactions with her family and many friends. Her love and kindness for everyone she came in contact with was always apparent.
Survivors besides her loving husband of 58 years include two children, Richard J. Whitaker (Karleen) of Milton and Wendy Cottone (Frank) of Corinth; four grandchildren, Jack and Caroline Whitaker and Ronald Jr. and Katelynn Richards; five siblings, Eleanor Allen of Corinth, Claudia Miner (Cleon) of Corinth, James Hopkins (Patti) of Corinth, Michael Hopkins (Felicia) of Corinth, and Sheila McGuire of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Waynne Ann’s life will be held at a later date to be announced at the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth.
The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at St. Peter’s Hospital, our neighbors, Barb Kirchhoff and Mary and Dawn Lapier, and all of our family and friends for their prayers, cards and love shown to Waynne Ann during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
