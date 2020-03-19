Feb. 4, 1941 — March 17, 2020

CORINTH — Waynne Ann Whitaker, 79, of Route 9N, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Feb. 4, 1941 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late James J. Hopkins and the late Shirley I. (Mosher) Hopkins Ellis.

Waynne Ann graduated from Corinth High School in 1961.

She married her high school sweetheart, Richard L. Whitaker on Sept. 29, 1962 in Corinth and the couple resided on West Maple Street for many years before moving to Route 9N. She always said she married the “love of her life”, and her true best friend.

Waynne Ann was employed at Corinth Central School for several years, first as a cafeteria aide and then as a bus monitor until her retirement in 1988.

She was a lifelong, active member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth and member of the Grace Choir at the church for many years, and was an active member of the Corinth YMCA.