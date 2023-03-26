Wayne "Wayno" Bukovinsky

June 13, 1967 - March 18, 2023

NORTH RIVER — A gentle giant's heart stopped beating Saturday, March 18, 2023. Wayne "Wayno" Bukovinsky was beamed up suddenly from the comfort of his home on Christian Hill, North River, NY.

Born on June 13, 1967, the only son of Janet Duell and Francis Bukovinsky on Minneola Long Island, his parents moved to Upstate NY when Wayne was just a young child. He grew up in the Garnet Lake area of the Adirondack's, enjoying the serenity of the mountains, and the shenanigans and thrashings that being a country boy afforded.

Wayne graduated from Johnsburg Central School Class of 1985, and proudly served our country in the Navy for the next four years in a whirlwind of touring the country, and serving overseas in Japan.

He married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Meyer, on April 12, 1986, and started his family soon after. Daughter, Erika was born at their first station base, Millington, TN. Son, Brian was born in the next stationed base, San Diego, CA.

Post Navy, Wayne relocated his family back to the mountainous roots of his youth.

Wayne used his talents and skills next for Creative Stage Lighting in North Creek, NY for the next chapter of his life. Again, he found himself traveling the world, making friends of strangers and spreading kindness wherever he went. He was the lighting technician for major touring groups, including John Denver, Meatloaf, Phish, Aerosmith, and countless others. Regardless of the company he was in, he remained humble and kind to all.

In 2008 Wayne sustained a life-altering motorcycle accident injury, resulting in a disabling traumatic brain injury. Not one to be subdued, Wayne persevered, persisted, and prevailed. "Adapt and Overcome" was his favorite adage. Soon after his accident, the first "Waynestock" was organized, a community effort to raise funds to see the family through this tragedy.

Wayne was so impacted and deeply humbled by this action, that he and Tammy took action to start the not-for-profit North Country Hardship Fund, which is currently in its 17th year. NCHF has benefited thousands of people in five counties in similarly tragically faced situations. This organization is exemplary of the man Wayne was, what he believed in, and how his vision has impacted so many.

Wayne was a music connoisseur, a musician, an author, a visionary, a character, and a friend to so very many.

Wayne was a husband, a father, and a PopPop.

A loyal colleague.

A man who believed in the flag, and his country.

A man who served his country.

And a man who loved his multiple families fiercely.

He had many families and friends who were family left to mourn him; his Navy family; his North River Fire Department family; his biker family; his Road Dawg Roadie family; his NCHF family; and his very favorite personal family circle.

Wayne was predeceased by both his parents.

Left to carry on his vision of a better world and to hold on to his memories are his wife of almost 37 years, Tammy; his daughter, Erika of North Creek (Craig Emlaw); and her children: Gabriel Pesquera, Ava Pesquera, and Eamon Emlaw; son, Brian of Glenville (Jessica); and their daughter, Ella Bukovinsky. His role as PopPop to his four grandchildren changed his life, and they were the apple of his eye; sister, Theresa (Paul Hicks); stepfather, Randy Duell; stepsisters: Kelly (Chris Barker), Lynn Duell Davis, and Katie Meade; also surviving are sisters-in-law: Debra (Barry) McKinney, and Wendy (Ed) Luecke; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

His "Wayno-isms" will be forever missed. For those who remember, please keep his legacy going.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in his name to his foundation, the North Country Hardship Fund, (include "Wayne Bukovinsky" on memo line), PO Box 101, North River, NY 12856, or simply pay it forward, which would also be in keeping with his wishes.

Friends may call on Wayne's family from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A celebration of his tremendously large life will be held on June 17, 2023 at the North Creek Ski Bowl, Ski Bowl Road, North Creek, NY.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.