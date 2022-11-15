Feb. 25, 1934—Nov. 12, 2022

WHITEHALL — Wayne Robert Senecal passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Wayne was born on February 25, 1934, in Mt. Holly, VT, the second son of Paul J. and Catherine J. (Phelps) Senecal, at the end of a weeklong blizzard with Catherine’s sister Charlotte in attendance. Dr. Miller arrived too late for the delivery.

Wayne started school in Mill Village (Rutland Town) in 1940 and attended school there until March 1, 1943, when the family moved to the farm in Whitehall, NY. He graduated from Whitehall High School in June 1952.

Wayne went on to the New York Agricultural and Technology College in Cobleskill, on a New York Regents Scholarship. Upon graduation he married the girl of his dreams, Carol Anne Manell, on August 1, 1954. Later that year, he and Carol started their farming career with Wayne’s father by buying the adjacent Joseph Buckley farm.

After 44 years, it was time to retire, so Wayne and Carol sold the farm. They built their retirement home on a piece of the farm, with a beautiful view of the land they loved, where they intended to finish out their lives.

During his lifetime, Wayne was president of the Whitehall Central School Board, as well as president of the Washington County Farm Bureau. In his retirement, Wayne enjoyed his role as guide at the Skenesborough Museum where his mother had also worked.

Wayne is known for his easy wit, flirtatious manner, and love of conversation. He had many collections including toy replicas of every tractor used on the farms.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents Paul and Catherine, his beloved wife Carol and brother Paul J. Senecal. He is survived by five children: Christopher W. Senecal, Catherine L. Tobin, David A. Senecal, Michael J. Senecal, Karen A. LeMin; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchilden; sister, Elaine Jones; and a best friend, Lois Larson.

Viewing and words of remembrance will be Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. The next day, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. there will be a graveside committal service and burial in the family lot at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made in Wayne’s memory to: Whitehall Skene Manor Preservation, Inc., 8 Potters Terrace, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.