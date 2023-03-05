Jan. 5, 1948—Feb. 27, 2023

RIPARIUS — In the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, Wayne “Waynard” Richard Meyer passed away at his home in the Riparius Woods, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 5, 1948, in Kingston, NY, Wayne was the eldest son of the late William and Charlotte (Havlin) Meyer. He was raised alongside his brother and sisters in the small, tight-knit community of St. Remy on the outskirts of Kingston, NY. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1965, following which he entered the United States Navy.

As a Seabee in the United States Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Fifty-Eight, he proudly served two tours in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968.

Wayne met the love of his life, Marcia “Corky” (Colvin) Meyer, in Wells, NY, where they began their decades-long journey of love, family, and friendship. They married on April 17, 1971, at the Dutch Reform Church in Port Ewen, NY.

They raised their two beautiful, caring daughters Shelly and Rose in North Creek, NY, and helped to raise their two loving granddaughters Kenzie and Carli in Riparius, NY. A devoted provider, Wayne worked dutifully as a lineman and cable splicer for the local phone company for 31 years, during which time he made many lasting friendships.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family, whether on a ruthless game of Uno or croquet. He loved classic rock music, chiefly CCR and Bruce Springsteen, whose songs he shared with all of his descendants. Wayne also loved to experience the beauty of the Adirondacks, be it through canoeing, fishing, hunting, hiking, snowshoeing or snowmobiling.

He remains in the hearts of his wife of 51 years, Marcia Meyer; his two daughters: Michele Meyer (Kelly Russo), and Tami Rose Millington (Mark Millington); his two granddaughters: Mackenzie Meyer (Andrew Frasier), and Carli Meyer; and his siblings: Charlene Wheeler, Darrylin Harvey (Leonard Harvey), and Glenn Meyer (Susan Meyer).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for loved ones and friends to send donations to High Peaks Hospice or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation (CJD) research (please annotate on the donation that it is for research purposes only).

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice who provided Wayne with compassion and quality end-of-life care.

Friends may call on Wayne’s family from 1 p.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service for Wayne will take place at 3 p.m.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.