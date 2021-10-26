July 14, 1942—Oct. 22, 2021

HARTFORD — Wayne R. North, 79, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born on July 14, 1942, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Fayette and Florence (Wilson) North.

He graduated from Hartford Central School in 1960. On Nov. 24, 1962, Wayne married the love of his life, Marion Oddy at the North Granville United Methodist Church.

For 28 years, Wayne enjoyed his job working as a school bus driver for the Hartford Central School. He operated the family farm for many years and also worked at West Mountain Sales, was a car salesman for Ringer Auto, sold real estate and worked as a truck driver for Zayachek Mechanical.

He was the former president of Hartford Central School Bus Driver Assoc., a life member of Argyle Rescue Squad and a member of the Tri State Antique Tractor Club.

Wayne enjoyed traveling, rides around the countryside, his classical country music, reading paperback Westerns, checking out diners, his afternoon coffee session with friends at Stewart’s in Argyle, and Monday morning coffee and donut sessions with friends at the Argyle Fire House.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his uncle, Ernest Wilson who raised him; his brothers, Gary, Carl Lee and Stephen.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife 59 years, Marion; his sons: Kevin, Randall, Brian and his wife, Jennifer; his granddaughters: Tinsleigh and Taylor (who always brought smiles to his face); his siblings: Bruce, Lanny, Allen (Lisa), Parry, Gail; nieces, nephews and many cousins; as well as his special cat friends Hoover and Haskell; Wayne was very close to, and spent a lot of good times, with his very special cousin Tim Havens (Jane).

Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Patti Girard.

Wayne’s wish was for everyone who knew him to gather at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 8118 NY-40, Hartford, NY 12838, following the memorial service for a Celebration of his Life. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Wayne’s memory can be made to Argyle Emergency Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809 or to Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838 or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A special thank you to Wayne’s many friends for all you have done for him, and the fond memories that were created.

To view Wayne’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.