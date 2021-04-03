 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne R. Mofffitt, Sr.
0 entries

Wayne R. Mofffitt, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne R. Mofffitt, Sr.

June 1, 1940—Apr. 2, 2021

SALEM—Wayne R. Moffitt, Sr., 80, of Salem, passed away Friday morning, April 2, 2021 at his residence. Born June 1, 1940 in Salem the son of the late Carlton Seymour and Dorothy Frances (Hill) Moffitt.

Wayne attended Salem Washington Academy and worked for the Cary Farm in Salem for many years. He then worked for Tom & Diane Jilek on their farm as well as Wilmot’s Chicken Farm in Cambridge. Wayne last worked on his brother David’s farm in Cossayuna until he retired.

Wayne was a hard worker and enjoyed tinkering with cars. In his earlier years, he loved to hunt and fish.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Whitney Moffitt who passed away December 30, 2009; a sister, Patricia Moffitt Gould.

Wayne is survived by his children: Wayne R. Moffitt, Jr. of Jackson, Janet R. Jameson of Wilton, Penny A. (Milton Scott) Hall of Salem, Richard W. Moffitt of Glens Falls, Steven H. (Joan) Moffitt of Salem and David P. Moffitt of Salem; also survived by his siblings: Grace Barrett of Shushan, Pearl Green of North Hebron, June Burch of North Hebron, Carolyn Vincent of Jackson, Marilyn Breason of Cambridge, Sharon Jarvis of Salem, David Moffitt of Shushan and Karen Slater of White Creek; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

All guests are asked to follow current N.Y.S. Health Dept. COVID-19 guidelines for proper social distancing and face masks.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10: Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News