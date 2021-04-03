Wayne R. Mofffitt, Sr.

June 1, 1940—Apr. 2, 2021

SALEM—Wayne R. Moffitt, Sr., 80, of Salem, passed away Friday morning, April 2, 2021 at his residence. Born June 1, 1940 in Salem the son of the late Carlton Seymour and Dorothy Frances (Hill) Moffitt.

Wayne attended Salem Washington Academy and worked for the Cary Farm in Salem for many years. He then worked for Tom & Diane Jilek on their farm as well as Wilmot’s Chicken Farm in Cambridge. Wayne last worked on his brother David’s farm in Cossayuna until he retired.

Wayne was a hard worker and enjoyed tinkering with cars. In his earlier years, he loved to hunt and fish.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Whitney Moffitt who passed away December 30, 2009; a sister, Patricia Moffitt Gould.