July 21, 1954—July 31, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Wayne “Peter” West, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Davenport, FL.

He was born on July 21, 1954, at the Glens Falls Hospital and he resided with his family for many years in Hudson Falls.

The family moved to Glen Lake, where Peter graduated from Lake George High School.

Peter began working at G.A. West & Co. Many might remember his friendly, outgoing personality during his many years there. Using his mechanical skills, Pete ran the Stihl Department at West’s and eventually went to work for the Stihl Corp in Connecticut. Peter joined the Bay-Ridge Fire Department, where he volunteered for several years.

Pete moved to Lake George, taking in “Lady” a mixed breed dog and rescuing several cats.

In 2019, he moved to Florida with his animals, where he enjoyed the warm weather and meeting new friends.

Pete was predeceased by his father, Hubert W. West and mother, Geraldine (Jones) West.

He is survived by his brothers: Hubert West (Joan) of Lake George and Gary West (Judy) of Queensbury; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Matthew (Daniela) of Germany, Mark of Tucson, AZ, Victoria (Jeremy Latson) of Adams, MA, Daniel (Lisa) of Hudson Falls, Aaron (Laura) of Queensbury and Wendy (Randy) Ovitt of Lake George.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HOPE Animal Rescue, Wilton Mall at Saratoga, 30365 Route 50, D-1, Box 68, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.