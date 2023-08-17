July 21, 1954—July 31, 2023
HUDSON FALLS — Wayne “Peter” West, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Davenport, FL.
He was born on July 21, 1954, at the Glens Falls Hospital and he resided with his family for many years in Hudson Falls.
The family moved to Glen Lake, where Peter graduated from Lake George High School.
Peter began working at G.A. West & Co. Many might remember his friendly, outgoing personality during his many years there. Using his mechanical skills, Pete ran the Stihl Department at West’s and eventually went to work for the Stihl Corp in Connecticut. Peter joined the Bay-Ridge Fire Department, where he volunteered for several years.
Pete moved to Lake George, taking in “Lady” a mixed breed dog and rescuing several cats.
In 2019, he moved to Florida with his animals, where he enjoyed the warm weather and meeting new friends.
Pete was predeceased by his father, Hubert W. West and mother, Geraldine (Jones) West.
He is survived by his brothers: Hubert West (Joan) of Lake George and Gary West (Judy) of Queensbury; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Matthew (Daniela) of Germany, Mark of Tucson, AZ, Victoria (Jeremy Latson) of Adams, MA, Daniel (Lisa) of Hudson Falls, Aaron (Laura) of Queensbury and Wendy (Randy) Ovitt of Lake George.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HOPE Animal Rescue, Wilton Mall at Saratoga, 30365 Route 50, D-1, Box 68, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.