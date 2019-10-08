April 2, 1937 — Oct. 5, 2019
GREENWICH — Wayne P. Fitzgerald, 82, of Greenwich, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born April 2, 1937 in Montpelier, Vermont, he was the son of the late Glen and Arlene Jeronime Fitzgerald.
Wayne was a 1957 graduate of Schuylerville Central School and attended Oswego College and studied industrial arts. He married Phyllis Corscadden on Aug. 5, 1967 and together they raised four children.
He had been manager at the Gansevoort Agway prior to establishing his own business in 1979, The Cutting Edge, which he operated with his wife and three sons. He owned and flew his own plane and enjoyed model airplanes, sportscars and skydiving. He also enjoyed woodturning and was a member of the Adirondack Wood Turners.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Elaine Fineran and Henry Fitzgerald.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Phyllis C. Fitzgerald of Greenwich; three sons, Scott W. Fitzgerald and Steven S. Fitzgerald of Greenwich and Shawn P. Fitzgerald and his wife, Theresa and their children, Cody, Lucas and Julianna, of Schuylerville; one daughter, Sandra J. Viele and her husband, Ian and their children, Cheyenne and Logan, of Northern Ireland; one brother, Brian Fitzgerald and his wife, Cindy, of Schenectady; brother-in-law, George Fineran of Florida; sisters-in-law, Rose Fitzgerald and Gayle Corscadden; as well as nieces, nephews, many friends and extended family and customers. He will be greatly missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, with Rev. Keith Mann officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Middle Falls Fire House.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made in his memory to the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad.
The family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital ICU, especially Colleen, for the care given to Wayne.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
