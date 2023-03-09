July 17, 1937—March 3, 2023

ADAMSVILLE — Wayne O. Wilcox, 85, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center following a short illness.

Born July 17, 1937 in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Elsie (Butterfield) Wilcox.

Wayne was employed for many years at Storytown, USA where he worked in many capacities such as groundskeeping, maintenance, and many more. He stayed on when Storytown became the Great Escape. Wayne was also employed by Champlain Stone as a heavy equipment operator.

Wayne enjoyed going out to dinner, watching westerns on TV, and doing crosswords with his great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his two favorite cats, Sweet Pea and Tiger.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce (Crandall) Wilcox; his children: Barbara Ann LaFountain (Rob), William Allen Wilcox (Lena), and Ricky Wilcox; his grandchildren: Jarrod LaFountain (Jennifer), Jarica Mazerall (David), Teshia Wilcox, David Wilcox, Norman Wilcox, William Wilcox II (Mary), Joyce Wilcox (Greg), Lindsey Wilcox (James), and Christina Wilcox; as well as many great-grandchildren.

At Wayne’s request there will be no calling hours, and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Celebration of Wayne’s Life will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the J.A. Barkley Hose Company, 5072 state Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.

The family suggests memorial donations in Wayne’s name be made to the J.A. Barkley Hose Company, or to Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

