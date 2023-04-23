Oct. 4, 1936—April 10, 2023

FORT MYERS, FL — Wayne Munson Smith of Fort Myers, FL, passed away on April 10, 2023, at home after a short battle with cancer. Wayne was 86 years old. He died peacefully with his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy, by his side.

Wayne is survived by his three children: Douglas “Doug,” Gary, Andrea, their spouses; his seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Wayne was born on Oct. 4, 1936, in Paterson, NJ to Hazel and Doug Smith; the youngest brother to an older sister Lois and older brother Doug. Wayne spent his childhood summers on the beach of Ocean Grove, working as an umbrella boy and attending Sunday services in the Great Auditorium.

Wayne attended Admiral Farragut Academy, graduating third in his class and receiving a Navy ROTC Scholarship to RPI. It was at RPI, in the little town of Troy, NY, that Wayne met the love of his life, Nancy Simmonds.

After college, Wayne worked as a teacher at Central Regional High School in NJ and then a physics professor at Trenton University, before returning to RPI to receive his master’s degree.

His career took a different path when he went to work as a programmer at the Knolls Atomic Laboratory and then moved on to enjoy a 25-year career at the New York Power Pool as the Manager of Computer Services.

Wayne loved music and was a gifted singer. Throughout his life, Wayne sang in numerous glee clubs, church choirs, and singing groups. He was a tenor in The Mendelssohn Club of Albany for almost three decades.

Wayne loved his summers spent at Lake George with his wife, family, and many friends and taking a sunset ride in his Lyman boat, The Perfect Evening. Those who know Wayne, will greatly miss his kindness, his gentle soul, his extreme intelligence, his humor, and his storytelling. His family will miss his devotion and love, while treasuring a lifetime of memories with him.

A memorial service will be held in Huletts Landing, NY at the Mountain Grove Memorial Church later this summer, on July 22, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Wayne’s memory go to the Huletts Landing Volunteer Fire Department, 905 County Route 6, Huletts Landing, NY 12841 or the Lake George Association, https://www.lakegeorgeassociation.org/donate.