Nov. 9, 1946—Aug. 19, 2022

BRANT LAKE — Wayne Louis Cioffari, 76, died Friday August 19, 2022 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Elizabethtown, NY. Born November 9, 1946 in Mt. Vernon, NY he was the son of the late Louis and Madelon (Denarie) Cioffari.

Since the day Wayne was brought into this world by Maddie and Lou, Wayne was the Superman of Mount Vernon. He was truly an intellectual who most enjoyed tinkering with everything he came into contact with.

He loved his toys and as he got older he had a greater love for cars, especially his MG and Corvette. Many referred to him as the mechanic, not only of cars but also the mechanic of life. He made things work, fixed everyone’s problems, and he was always putting people together to meet, greet, and enjoy each other’s company.

From his youth, while attending the Mount Vernon school system and then on to Iona College, he always displayed his leadership role in life. He became the master of teachers in the world of marketing and economics.

Wayne was always at his best while helping others and putting his own interest second. He always had the unselfish interest of others over his own. He was a master at problem-solving and no challenge, however great, went unsolved.

Wayne enjoyed many years of teaching at Iona College where he not only educated so many wonderful people but also elevated everyone to achieve their best in their careers to follow. He gave all his students the avenue to success. Through his subtle charm and charisma, he created leaders across the spectrum of life’s industries. Wayne was brilliant at everything he set out to accomplish.

He had the tenacity to stand at the side of so many while guiding them to their personal greatness and success. Wayne asked for nothing in return other than a smile and a handshake. He used his little smirk and puppy dog eyes to ensure people followed the way of Wayne. He was a brilliant strategist.

Wayne was lured away from Iona College to become the dean of the Master’s Program at Mercy College. He was a pioneer and innovator in the world of education, as much as he was a business professional. Wayne gave friends and students alike the incentive to accomplish and succeed. Under Wayne’s tutelage, the Mercy College graduate program rose to be one of the best in the country. He was one of the most innovative deans of business and one of his legacy programs was the implementation of the Mercy College Homeland Security four-year degree.

While being an education leader, he also loved his cars, guns, and greasy hands. So often he would race home, change from the jacket and tie, and run to get under the hood of a car or in the grease pit. He most enjoyed the title of “grease monkey.” He knew and understood every aspect of a car. He talked about cars like the world talks about the New Your Yankees. His innate ability to fix anything, or tell you how to fix it, was a unique characteristic few people could understand or achieve. Wayne was so brilliant, he could be conversant on any level with anyone on any subject matter.

Wayne was a great American and patriot who believed in the rights of all fellow Americans. He didn’t have an evil bone in his body. Wayne, being a strong proponent of the Second Amendment, enjoyed his hobby of shooting with his friends and he actually got greater joy and pleasure cleaning the guns.

Wayne’s first true love was Brant Lake. He went to the lake as a boy and cherished every moment of his life while there. He worked at the camp and said he was the best bartender ever because he gave away free drinks — loved by all. He cherished the thought of having a standing open invitation to all his neighbors and friends to share his beach and celebrate the serenity of the lake. Wayne most enjoyed taking friends boating, tubing, and fishing, all the while ensuring fun was had by all. He considered Brant Lake, his home, and his beach a paradise and a gift from God. His gift to others was to have his paradise on Brant Lake shared by all friends, neighbors and family. Great neighbors and unbelievably devoted friends were his mainstay of life. He had great admiration and love for all his friends but he took special pride for those who shared in his life at the lake. His greatest summer joy was the infamous Wayne’s beach weenie roast. He often talked about this yearly celebration at family Christmas dinners.

Wayne made everyone’s life a little better. He so often said it was better to give than to receive and he very generously gave his life to this philosophy.

Wayne’s love of life and friends propelled so many people to unforeseen levels of success. All of his friends from Westchester, Brant Lake, and across the country will forever miss him and love him.

How fortunate for those of us who had the privilege of knowing Wayne and being part of his life’s journey. The lake is his real home, the place he lived for and loved.

Relatives and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Chestertown. Interment will be at Brant Lake Cemetery, Brant Lake, NY.

Memorials in Wayne’s name may be made to ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.