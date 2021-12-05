Jan. 2, 1963—Nov. 24, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Wayne J. Wildey, 58, of Glens Falls, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on Jan. 2, 1963 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Herbert and Lois (Fuss) Wildey, Jr.

Wayne attended Hudson Falls High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country from 1980 to 1986, achieving the rank of Lance CPL, upon his honorable discharge. After serving his country, he first started working for Northern Distributing Company and ended his working career at the “Fort”, Fort Miller Company. Wayne enjoyed his job at the Fort serving for 27 years.

After meeting Lisa Gray in 1990, they married in 1994 and were blessed with their daughter, Merissa.

Wayne leaves behind a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends. He was a man of very few words, “I’m fine” with a heart of gold, who loved everyone. He enjoyed all sports, fishing and hunting. Being a high school soccer referee was his greatest passion, but above all, was his love for his daughter, Merissa Rae. Anyone who knew Wayne, understood his proudest moments in life was being father to Merissa and the bragging rights that it entailed. Wayne never hesitated to tell those around him all about her.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lisa Wildey; his daughter, Merissa Rae Wildey; his brother, Herbert Wildey III and his wife, Paige; his sister, Diane Hagadorn and her husband, Harold; his “favorite” mother-in-law, Donna Kegan and her husband, Jack; five sisters-in-law: Colleen Paolicelli and her husband, Frank, Debi Gray, Sally Deming and her late husband, Ron, Jackie Kegan and Mary Kegan and her companion, Dave; several nieces and nephews: Nicholas Wildey, Kaitlin Allen and her husband, Zane, Jaleen “Birdie” Collar and her husband, Andrew, Kegan “Beegs” Gray, Nicole Deming, Leah Deming, Joseph Wells and Anna Claire Blowers and her husband, Brian; four great nephews: Skyler, Carter, Nash and Hudson; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his closest great friends: Roger and Gail Morehouse, George and Julie Miller and Wayne and Mary Manuel; and his two daughters from a previous marriage: Angela and Terra; and his grandchildren: Kyle, Riley and Kaiden.

Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 from, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at the funeral home, with George Miller, officiating.

Burial will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to a veteran’s charity of your choice.

