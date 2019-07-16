October 6, 1935 — July 13, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Wayne J. Fisher, age “80+,” of Queensbury, died peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family after a short illness.
Wayne was born on Oct. 6, 1935 in Poestenkill. He attended Averill Park schools and was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1959-1960. He was a graduate of State University of New York at Geneseo with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
He married Kathryn Sczupak in November 1966 and they raised their family in Queensbury. He was the incredibly proud father of Amy Fisher Quinn and Kate Fisher Motsiff.
Wayne spent his professional career as an elementary school teacher in the Glens Falls City School District, having worked at Broad Street School, Big Cross Street School and Sanford Street School. He began as a fifth grade teacher but found his true calling in his work with special education students. Wayne was a true advocate for children, but especially those who learned differently or were disadvantaged, and through this heartfelt work, left behind an indelible legacy in the Glens Falls community.
Wayne was a member of the Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81 and a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, where he served as an usher.
Wayne had an unmatched zest for life until the end and he truly enjoyed this world, his family and his friends. He had a vibrant retirement life of 23 years, sharing his time with Kathy between their home in Queensbury and their home in Bradenton, Florida. He made friends every place he went and left behind a shining example of how to be an extraordinary person, as evidenced by his good deeds for his family, his friends and strangers alike. Caring for and helping others was a hallmark of his entire life, which is the truest sign of a successful life. He possessed a perceptive wit and a terrific and sharp sense of humor. He loved to travel, collect antiques and maintain every aspect of his beautiful homes. He was a wonderful dancer and a tremendous cook and host. Those who knew him, but especially his grandchildren, will attest that he was truly “a man, a myth and a legend.” He will be deeply missed and happily remembered always.
He was predeceased by his parents, Nora Bailey Fisher and Marshall Fisher; as well as his brothers, Lynn Fisher and Neil Fisher.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathryn Fisher; his daughters, Amy (Andrew) Quinn and Kate (P.J.) Motsiff; and five cherished grandchildren, Patrick and Kevin Quinn of Lake Placid and Caroline, Jack and Timmy Motsiff of Queensbury; as well as several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and many true friends. He was loved immensely.
The family wishes to thank Glens Falls Hospital ICU nurses, physicians and staff for the top notch loving care and treatment that they gave to Wayne.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Burial will follow at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, it would be both fitting and meaningful if those wishing to remember Wayne contributed to the Glens Falls High School H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Committee, to help maintain its collection of new clothing, hygiene items, school supplies and food for students in need in the Glens Falls City School System. Checks can be mailed to Glens Falls High School HOPE Committee, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. New school supplies can also be brought to the funeral home during his calling hours.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.