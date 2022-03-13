Feb. 11, 1944—March 6, 2022

COSHOCTON, OH — Wayne Hawk, born Feb. 11, 1944 formerly of Saratoga Springs, NY and recently residing in Coshocton, Ohio passed away on March 6, 2022 at his home with his beloved wife of 45 years Moira Hawk at his side.

Wayne was a well driller with his own business called Hawk Well & Pump Company for many years as he followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and brother. He also worked for Washington County for 25 years before retiring.

Wayne is survived by his wife Moira; and two stepchildren: Scott Cofrancisco and Mary Hurley; four grandchildren: Brandon, Tyler, Mandi and Misti; two great-grandchildren: Rylynn and Mason. He also had many loving nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered fondly by his family and friends for his love of fishing and his flock of birds: Babybird, Casaper, Pokey and Mean Kiwi.

At Wayne’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Wayne was the son of Guy and Louise Hawk. The following prayer is in honor of his dad Guy Hawk.

The Lord is faithful in all his words, and gracious in all his deeds. The Lord upholds all who are falling, and raises up all who are bowed down. The eyes of all look to thee; and Thou givest them their food in due season. Thou openest thy hand, Thou satisfiest the desire of every living thing. The Lord is just in all his ways, and kind and all his doings. The Lord is near to all who call upon him in truth. God fulfills the desire of all who fear him, God also hears their cry and saves them.