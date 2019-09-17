March 20, 1936 — Sept. 12, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Wayne Gary Storlie Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness.
Born on March 20, 1936, in Gary, Indiana, he was the son of the late Carroll
and Bertha (Himerheich) Storlie.
Wayne was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War and received numerous commendations for his service.
In November of 1965, he married Sherrie Gonyea. She passed away on Jan. 31, 2016.
After leaving the military, he worked for General Electric, New York State and Washington County Veterans for 20 years.
Wayne enjoyed fishing and reading. He was a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574. Most of all, Wayne was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Dick Storlie and Dennis Storlie.
Survivors include his four children, Wayne Storlie Jr. and his wife, Melinda of Winchester, Kentucky, Sandie Fuller of Glens Falls, Cheryl Owen and her husband, Jon of Winchester, Kentucky and Cathie Storlie of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren, Tyler Storlie, Andrea Storlie, Christopher Fuller, Albert Fuller, Tobey Fuller, Lynn Becknell and Ashley Kiniry; his great grandchildren, Jamison and Sawyer; his brothers, Terry Storlie and his wife, Tess of Arkansas; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Services will follow at noon at the funeral home.
Burial with full military honors, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
