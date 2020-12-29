QUEENSBURY—Wayne F. Hayes, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Dayton Ohio VA Medical Center. He was born in Glens Falls on August 26, 1946, to the late Leslie and Marie (Clancy) Hayes of Queensbury.
He is survived by his brother Bruce Hayes; very dear sister-in-law Sandra Hayes; special nieces: Julie Wachter and Lori Dearnell; six great-nieces and nephews (all of Cincinnati, Ohio); and his beloved aunt, Francine Leackfeldt; also survived by cousins: Belinda Leackfeldt, Lori Humphries and Rick Morris.
Wayne graduated from Queensbury High School (1964) and SUNY Cobleskill (1966). He proudly served in the US Navy.
Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery with private funeral services provided by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
