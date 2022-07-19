Sep. 23, 1949 - July 13, 2022

BOLTON LANDING — Wayne E. Shook, beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away at his home in Bolton Landing on July 13, 2022. He was 72.

Wayne was born on September 23, 1949 in Trenton, NJ. He spent his early years in Yardley, Pennsylvania before moving to Bolton Landing in 1988. Wayne was employed by the Sagamore Golf Course until his retirement in 2017.

Our brother had a giving heart and always put others before himself. He was a loving brother and will be missed immensely.

Predeceasing Wayne are his parents, Gene and Marie Shook.

Wayne is survived by his loving family, brother David Shook of Florida; sisters Wendy (Wayne) Perry of Bolton Landing, Karen (Ron) Mattison of Fort Ann and Cathy (Jeff) Converse of Bolton Landing; nieces and nephews Gene, Brian, Greg, Jason and Albert Perry, Rob Shook and Karlie Disidore, Michael McGuire and Jessica Casey, Tyson Converse and Caitlyn Hall.

A graveside service will take place at Bolton Rural Cemetery on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

