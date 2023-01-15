Wayne E. Perry

May 22, 1952 - Jan. 11, 2023

BOLTON LANDING - Wayne E. Perry, 70, of Bolton Landing, NY, son of the late Gordon E. Perry and Adah E. (Duggan) Perry, passed away January 11, 2023 at home.

Wayne was born on May 22, 1952 and a lifetime resident of Bolton Landing. He went to and graduated from Bolton Central School Class of 1972. Wayne married Wendy M. Shook of Bolton Landing on May 25, 1974. Wayne worked for many years at General Electric in Fort Edward, NY. After leaving G.E when it closed, he then worked at and retired from Chic's Marina for many years as a boat mechanic.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and especially hunting in the Adirondacks with his best friend Albert Huck, and in the Catskills with his cousins. He always could tell you a good hunting story.

Wayne is survived by Wendy, his wife of 49 years; sons: Eugene, Brian (Amanda), Greg (Eva), Albert, and Jason; six grandchildren: Albert Jr., Britany, Matthew, Holly, Marissa, and Mariah; two brothers: Ronald (Darlene) Perry and John (Faye) Perry all of Bolton Landing; sister Cynthia (Jack) Brinkman of Knapp, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews: David, Daniel, Christopher, Shawn, Dennis, Barbara, Joshua, Amber and Jeramie; cousins: Regina Muscatello, Anthony Muscatello, and Michael (Pam) Duggan, as well as many cousins in the Catskills.

Friends may call on Wayne's family from 10am – Noon, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A buffet lunch will follow calling hours at Bolton Community Center, 56 Edgecomb Pond Rd., Bolton Landing, NY for friends and family.

