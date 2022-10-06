Oct. 19, 1959—Sept. 26, 2022

UTICA — Wayne David Merritt, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Born Oct. 19, 1959, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Loren & Mary Jane (David) Merritt.

Wayne spent his youth in Glens Falls, NY, where he was a competitive baseball player, coached by his father, and an avid drummer. Wayne’s beating drums could be heard across the neighborhood playing the likes of Ted Nugent, Zeppelin and his favorite jam, Wipeout. He loved summer trips to Montreal to see his team, The Expos, with friends and family.

As a young man, he developed a lifelong passion for the Adirondacks, where he felt most at home. He enjoyed exploring the park and hunting, with his beloved four-legged companions and friends by his side.

Wayne spent most of his working years as a union mason, traveling throughout the Northeast. His journey led him to Utica, where he made some of the most meaningful relationships of his life. Wayne was instantly welcomed and embraced by the community, who treated him with endless kindness and compassion. He spent five years in Utica, where he worked at Compassion Coalition, surrounded by friends who cared deeply for him, and he for them.

He always looked forward to the fall, and the opportunity to gather at “camp” with his close friends. Wayne will be deeply missed by many.

His spirit will live on through his brother, Loren Merritt, his sister Susan Merritt Woodcock, and all of those who loved him.

Please join family and friends to celebrate Wayne at Morgan & Co. Restaurant, 65 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 on Thursday Oct. 13, 2022 any time between 4 and 7 p.m.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to a memorial fund to benefit the Estherville Animal Shelter. To facilitate donations, a GoFundMe page has been set up: GoFundMe/WayneMerritt or checks can be mailed directly to Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 13502.

Online messages may be left at: www.fwefh.com.