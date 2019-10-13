April 21, 1927 — Oct. 10, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Warren E. Harvey, 92, beloved father and papa passed away peacefully on, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late, Loie V. Harvey and Susie (May) Harvey, born in the town of Day on April 21, 1927. Loie passed away the week after Warren turned 12, which meant Warren had to go to work and help provide for his mother and brothers. This instilled a very strong work ethic that stuck with him throughout his life, even with his bad knees.
Warren was a lifelong resident of Warrensburg. First on the Harvey Farm, on the backside of Hackensack Mountain. He then resided on River Street.
Warren served in the Navy from July 1943 to May 1946. When his service was over, he worked for the Town of Warrensburg for several years. He then became a bricklayer/mason for the next 40 years. He worked on many buildings, including laying the cornerstone “1965” for the Warrensburg Town Hall.
Warren married Barbara Jean Bentley on Nov. 20, 1948. They enjoyed 49 years together until her passing. Warren visited his beloved wife’s grave every week until he had to give up driving.
He loved growing up on the farm, with horses, horse shows, and trail rides. He enjoyed visiting with his many family members and friends, watching old movies and NASCAR.
Besides his parents, Warren was predeceased by his brothers, Beecher (Shirley), Ernest (Bev), and Richard Harvey; and half-sisters, Olive Bowman and Flossie Hayes.
Warren is survived by his son, Bruce E. Harvey of Chestertown and his daughter, Brenda J. Monroe, with whom he resided with for the past three years. Warren enjoyed his three grandsons, Nicholas, Garrett, and Nathan Monroe and hardly missed a day without seeing them; two great-grandchildren, Logan Monroe and Rori Monroe; He loved his role of Papa; sister in law, Sharon Harvey of Chestertown; his cousin, Elsie Olden, of Pottersville, also age 92. He also enjoyed being an uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Warren was blessed with many good friends who provided, friendship, rides, and amazing food. A special thank you goes out to Dave and Susanne Scroggins, Ed and Patsy Keenan, and Lloyd Simon.
He truly missed his good friend, Jim Galusha this summer with whom he enjoyed many trips for hay and coffee hours.
Friends may call on Warren’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Warren will be laid to rest privately next to his wife in Bolton Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that instead you take the time to honor someone with an extra hour of your time. Dad would love that.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
