Nov. 30, 1935 — June 29, 2020
SCHUYLERVILLE — Warren C. Ketchum, 84, of Schuylerville, passed away on June 29, 2020 at his home that he proudly built, surrounded by family and friends.
Warren was born in Schuylerville on November 30, 1935. He graduated from Schuylerville School in 1953 and joined the New York Army National Guard for 3 years working as a Light Vehicle Driver, reaching the rank of PFC. Warren retired from the State of New York in 1998 completing his career as a Stationary Engineer. Warren was married to Delia (Daisy) on March 6, 1955. They met at a Durkeetown barn dance and married at 19 years old. Warren and Delia were married for 65 years and enjoyed a life of day trips to Vermont and the Adirondacks together, working on their home, and planting flowers.
Warren, as a kid on the farm, loved riding his horses and playing with his dogs. In his retired years, Warren had a strong passion for country music and spent many days listening to CDs while crafting violins, guitars and mandolins on his porch. He was a talented woodworker, and during his retirement crafted fifteen violins, two mandolins, two guitars and one dulcimer. He loved to play them and loved showing them to anyone that stopped by to visit.
Warren is survived by his wife Delia (Tierney) Ketchum; his children, Dan, Judy (Wayne), Nancy (Tom) and Darren; nine grandchildren, Sherri, Adam, Brandon, Brittany, Kyle, Tyler, Collin, Logan, Noah; two great grandchildren, Arlo and Charly; his sisters, Joyce Jones and Ruth Price; and his brother, Leroy Ketchum.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen (Coyle) Ketchum; and sister, Bernice (Johnson) Booth.
A funeral service will be held at the Old Saratoga Reformed Church on Friday July 3, 2020 for invited close family and friends. Burial will follow the funeral at the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association. The family of Warren Ketchum wishes to thank New York Hospice Care and nurses at Saratoga Hospital for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
