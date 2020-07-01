Nov. 30, 1935 — June 29, 2020

SCHUYLERVILLE — Warren C. Ketchum, 84, of Schuylerville, passed away on June 29, 2020 at his home that he proudly built, surrounded by family and friends.

Warren was born in Schuylerville on November 30, 1935. He graduated from Schuylerville School in 1953 and joined the New York Army National Guard for 3 years working as a Light Vehicle Driver, reaching the rank of PFC. Warren retired from the State of New York in 1998 completing his career as a Stationary Engineer. Warren was married to Delia (Daisy) on March 6, 1955. They met at a Durkeetown barn dance and married at 19 years old. Warren and Delia were married for 65 years and enjoyed a life of day trips to Vermont and the Adirondacks together, working on their home, and planting flowers.

Warren, as a kid on the farm, loved riding his horses and playing with his dogs. In his retired years, Warren had a strong passion for country music and spent many days listening to CDs while crafting violins, guitars and mandolins on his porch. He was a talented woodworker, and during his retirement crafted fifteen violins, two mandolins, two guitars and one dulcimer. He loved to play them and loved showing them to anyone that stopped by to visit.