Warren A. Cicotte

March 11, 1958 - July 8, 2023

SALEM — Warren A. Cicotte, 65, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with his family by his side.

Warren was born on March 11, 1958, in Dearborn Heights, MI, the son of the Warren J. and Gwendolyn Cicotte. He graduated from Hartford Central School Class of 1976. Shortly after marrying Janet Weir in 1981, they settled in Belcher, NY, where he built his family home.

Warren joined I.A.T.S.E. union Local 524 in 1986, working as a scenic carpenter and site installer for 30-plus years. Most recently he was honored to have the title of Sergeant-at-Arms. Warren also worked as a rigger/stagehand at various entertainment venues, as well as key grip and head carpenter on many movies and TV series (too many to list). His latest contribution was as the construction foreman for HBO's "Pretty Little Liars."

As a self-taught musician, Warren was a skilled drummer and enjoyed playing numerous instruments. Other aspects of his creative outlets included woodworking, drawing and cartooning.

Warren is survived by his loving wife, Jan Cicotte of 42 years; daughters: Britney Cicotte, Kirsten Cicotte (Jamie Reed); son, Warren M. Cicotte; granddaughter, Brynn Cicotte; his "spirit animals," his pups: Rigby, Ghillie; and grandpups: Olaf, Arlo, Emmett, Levi. Warren will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege to know him.

He is preceded in death by grandmother, Florence Lyon, and father Warren J. Cicotte.

"If I leave you, it doesn't mean I love you any less, keep me in your heart for a while..." — Warren Zevon.

Condolences may be shared at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.