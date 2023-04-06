Sept. 1, 1936—March 31, 2023
QUEENSBURY — Wanda Rae Hungerford, 86, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, following a long illness.
Born Sept. 1, 1936, in Green Bay, WI, she was the daughter of Florian N. and Violet L. (Wilson) LaFond.
After attending high school, Wanda worked in Decora for many years as well as a housekeeper and caretaker until her retirement.
Some of her enjoyments in life were square dancing, bowling, camping, and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was predeceased by her daughters: Deborah Woodard and Cheryl Drew; sister, Shirley Younger; brother, Floyd LaFond; grandfather, Frank LaFond; and granddaughter, Krystal Woodard.
Those left to cherish her memory are her companion, Charles Thiex; children: William L. (Cindy Moon) Woodard, Edsole T. (Olga) Woodard, and Rodney P. (Stephanie) Woodard; grandchildren: Bruce Woodard, Hannah Woodard, Emily Bishop, John Woodard, Billie Jean Rawlins, Tony Burt, Frank Howard, Andrew Howard, Michael Howard, Owen Drew, and Josh Drew; all her great-grandchildren; and her sister, Janice Miller.
Visitation will take place Friday, April 7, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
