Aug. 3, 1928—Jan. 5, 2022

SARASOTA, FL — The world lost a beautiful soul and heaven gained an Angel. Wanda Marie (Goodrich) Witt, age 93, of Sarasota, FL and Lake George, NY passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 at Bay Village Retirement Community.

Wanda grew up in the tight-knit neighborhood known as Fenimore in South Glens Falls. She later married A. David Witt and settled in Lake George Village, NY where she lived for over 50 years. A well-known and beloved member of the Lake George Community, she served as the Village Clerk Treasurer for close to 25 years and took part in many community organizations. In 2008, Wanda moved to Sarasota, Florida where she became a friendly and well-loved part of the Bay Village community.

Wanda was a woman of great character who loved to dance and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always an optimist, Wanda was never without a smile and a friendly greeting for anyone she met. She approached life with integrity, hard work, and a great sense of humor. She was a selfless woman who always placed her family and community first, and was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be missed by all.

Wanda is predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Daisy (Smith) Goodrich; her brother, L. William Goodrich and her son, Joseph L. Witt. She is survived by her sister, Wilma (Goodrich) Casanova; her daughters, Susan M. (Witt) Kasow and Amy E. (Witt) Baker; her grandchildren: Jason Quintal (Vanessa), Benjamin Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Sarah Baker and her great-granddaughters; Daisy and Daphne Quintal.

On Saturday Aug. 6, 2022 Wanda’s family will gather at the Holiday Inn in Lake George from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Friends are invited to join the family and celebrate Wanda’s life.