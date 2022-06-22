Sept. 25, 1960—June 17, 2022

COSSAYUNA — Wanda Jo (Hughes) Wells, 61, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Sept. 25, 1960, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the Kenneth and Janice (Randall) Bain and the late Michael Hughes.

She attended Argyle Central School. On Dec. 9, 1978, Wanda married the love of her life, Nathan Wells, in Argyle.

Wanda enjoyed listening to old country music, her animals, being on the phone with her mom, scratching off lottery tickets and most importantly spending time with her friends and family.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harvey and Hilda Randall, Mark and Margie Hughes, Chauncey and Helen Bain.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 43 years, Nathan Wells; her siblings: Tammy (Tom) Neeson, Kenneth (Lori) Bain, Kim (Andy) Kenyon, Heidi (Dean) McDougall, Mandy (Gary) Bain, Misty (Jamie) Dickinson, Derek Bain; her dog, Maggie; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Tower 2 at the Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Yun, the nurses, Ashley and Chris for all their care and support.

At Wanda’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.