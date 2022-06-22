Sept. 25, 1960—June 17, 2022
COSSAYUNA — Wanda Jo (Hughes) Wells, 61, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Sept. 25, 1960, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the Kenneth and Janice (Randall) Bain and the late Michael Hughes.
She attended Argyle Central School. On Dec. 9, 1978, Wanda married the love of her life, Nathan Wells, in Argyle.
Wanda enjoyed listening to old country music, her animals, being on the phone with her mom, scratching off lottery tickets and most importantly spending time with her friends and family.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harvey and Hilda Randall, Mark and Margie Hughes, Chauncey and Helen Bain.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 43 years, Nathan Wells; her siblings: Tammy (Tom) Neeson, Kenneth (Lori) Bain, Kim (Andy) Kenyon, Heidi (Dean) McDougall, Mandy (Gary) Bain, Misty (Jamie) Dickinson, Derek Bain; her dog, Maggie; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Tower 2 at the Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Yun, the nurses, Ashley and Chris for all their care and support.
At Wanda’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.