Wanda Jean Hall Macura
May 13, 1930—Aug. 27, 2021

GRANVILLE — Wanda Macura, age 91, passed away on August 27, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with family at her side.

Wanda was born on May 13, 1930, in Cambridge, New York the daughter of the late Floyd E. and Ethel (Cleveland) Hall. She graduated from Cambridge High School where she participated in softball and gymnastics. She grew up on the family farm with her favorite pet, a St. Bernard named “Duke.”

Wanda married Alexander Macura on May 19, 1951.

Wanda was a hard worker over the years, having been employed at Rice Seed. Co. in Cambridge, W.T. Grants in Glens Falls, J & J Lingerie in Granville and Sheridan Catheter in Argyle. She enjoyed bowling and bingo. Her greatest joy came in later years when she was happy to babysit local children for 18 happy years.

She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings: Arlene Hamilton, Geraldine Hall, Genevieve Spink, Esther Driscall, Gordon Hall, and Herbert Hall. She is survived by two sons: Leslie (Kathy) and Joseph (Theresa). She was blessed with five grandchildren: Sarah Jean Bolster, Joshua Macura, Joseph Macura (Emily) Justin Macura (Jenine) and Kellie Macura. Added to her blessings were seven great grandchildren: Zachary Rice, Lucas Morse, Dru Bolster, Avree Bolster, Gracelynn Macura, Eliana Macura and Matthew Macura, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 2 PM at Woodland Cemetery in Cambridge, NY. At Wanda’s request there will be no visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

