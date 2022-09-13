June 26, 1946—Sept. 10, 2022

RIPARIUS — Wanda Jane (Leigh) Armstrong, 76, of Riparius, NY passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by people who loved her, following a long illness.

Wanda was born on June 26, 1946, the fourth of five children to Russell and Mary (Cleveland) Leigh. At 19, she married her high school sweetheart John before graduating from Albany State with a degree in Business Education. Wanda taught Business at Johnsburg Central School before leaving to raise her four children. Later, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and Warren County. Her life overflowed with involvement in the church she loved, with children and grandchildren, and countless family and friends.

She enjoyed cross-country skiing, playing cards and games, camping, boating, cooking for a crowd, and a good TV murder mystery.

Wanda is warmly loved and remembered by those who survive her: John, her husband of 57 years; four children: Carre (Andy) Smith, Claire Grasse, Noble (Heather) Armstrong, and Jed (Danielle) Armstrong; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church in Wevertown, with a service and reception to follow. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wanda’s name to High Peaks Hospice of Glens Falls.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.