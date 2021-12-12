 Skip to main content
Sept. 10, 1938 - Dec. 7, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Walton H.F. Anderson, 83, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born September 10, 1938, in Malone at home delivered by a midwife, he was the son of the late Hugh and Wynonia (Maneeley) Anderson.

He attended school in Malone, NY.

On July 9, 1958, Walton married the love of his life, Beverly Lamica. Walton was a communicant of Notre-Dame Church in Malone and St. Michael's Church in South Glens Falls.

He was employed by Gillis Poultry Farm in Lake George for many years. Walton also was employed as a dish washer for Howard Johnson's and Aviation Diner. Walton enjoyed painting pictures, word search puzzles, western movies, TV, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Walton was predeceased by his son, Stephen Anderson; granddaughters: Charise Frasier and Cheryl Anderson; siblings: Robert Anderson, Mary Brockway (Walter), Theresa Knapp (Reginald), Glendon Anderson (first wife Phyllis) (second wife Noelle).

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly Anderson; son; Walton Anderson Jr. (Robin); daughter, Sandy Anderson; sister, Cathy Harwood (Jim); grandchildren: Deana Brooks, Richard Preville, Lt. Col. Craig Anderson; along with eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services and burial will be in the spring on a date to be announced at Mountain View Cemetery in West Pawlet, VT.

Memorial donations in Walton's memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To view Walton's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

