Aug. 6, 1932—Aug. 9, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Walter S. Wright, Jr., 89, of State Route 28, peacefully went into the arms of our blessed Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday August 9, 2021 at his home.

Born August 6, 1932 in the farm house he still owned, he was the son of the late Walter and Laura (Elwell) Wright.

He married Elsie Wright (Warner) and together enjoyed 47 wonderful years.

Walter lived his entire life on his family farm where he built his own house and raised his two sons.

Walter graduated from Cornell and went on to Syracuse University earning his Master’s Degree.

His teaching career included teaching 6th grade math at Warrensburg Central School before working for BOCES as a teacher until his retirement.