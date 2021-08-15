Aug. 6, 1932—Aug. 9, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Walter S. Wright, Jr., 89, of State Route 28, peacefully went into the arms of our blessed Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday August 9, 2021 at his home.
Born August 6, 1932 in the farm house he still owned, he was the son of the late Walter and Laura (Elwell) Wright.
He married Elsie Wright (Warner) and together enjoyed 47 wonderful years.
Walter lived his entire life on his family farm where he built his own house and raised his two sons.
Walter graduated from Cornell and went on to Syracuse University earning his Master’s Degree.
His teaching career included teaching 6th grade math at Warrensburg Central School before working for BOCES as a teacher until his retirement.
Walter loved horses. He owned horses most of his life and continued to ride well into his eighties. He was an excellent horseman. He also enjoyed gardening, and working around his property. He enjoyed growing his blueberries and all kinds of vegetables in his many gardens. He always generously shared his abundant crops with friends and family. He was a talented musician who could play guitar, banjo, piano, violin, and harmonica as well as sing. He spent much of his time reading and studying the Holy Bible.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg where he served on the session for several years.
He was a much loved father and husband who would do anything for his family.
Survivors include his two sons: Walter Scott Wright III (Pat), Craig Wright of Warrensburg; grandson Eric Wright (Amy); great grandsons: Isaac and Connor Wright; and great granddaughter Erica.
At Walter’s request, there are no public calling hours scheduled.
Private family graveside services will be held in the Warrensburg Cemetery
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near and very dear.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a charity of one’s choice.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
