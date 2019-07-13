July 25, 1932 — June 28, 2019
PLATTSBURGH — Walter S. Martin, 86, husband of the late Winifred M. Martin, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019; which would have been their 61st wedding anniversary. Walter was born July 25, 1932 in Montreal, Canada to the late Shearly and Ivy Martin.
Walter and his parents relocated to Plattsburgh in 1942. Graduating from Plattsburgh High School in 1950, he attended Syracuse University, where upon graduation, he received his commission in the U.S. Air Force. He served on active duty and with the Air National Guard, retiring in 1975 as a Major. His professional life included time with Ayerst Laboratories in Rouses Point; the Decora Corporation in Fort Edward and Georgia-Pacific in Plattsburgh from which he retired in 1996.
Walter’s public service included terms as village clerk/treasurer in Rouses Point, serving as an officer in the Civil Air Patrol, involvement with the U.S. Power Squadrons and membership in multiple volunteer fire departments including Rouses Point, Queensbury Central and Hudson Falls, where he served as assistant chief.
Walter was a rail fan, enjoying model railroading, rail excursions and chasing trains so he could photograph them. He was also studious of the Civil War and appreciated the valuable leadership lessons it offered. An enthusiastic SU alumnus, Walt cheered on any SU sorts game being televised.
Walter is survived by his three children, Marc (Barbara) Martin, Paul (Cassandra) Martin and Julia (Paul) Gillman; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, all of whom were his greatest source of joy and pride.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St. in Plattsburgh, with a celebration of his life immediately following.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.