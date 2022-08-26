Sept. 11, 1941—Aug. 24, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Walter R. Smith, 80, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on Aug. 24, 2022. He was born in Glens Falls on Sept. 11, 1941, the son of Russell J. Smith and Dorothy (Holmquist).

Walt graduated from South Glens Falls, Class of 1959. He went on to Hudson Valley Community College and earned an associate’s degree in automotive technology and worked as a Parts Manager at Pride Motors in Glens Falls.

He married the love of his life, Sandra Parker, on Oct. 7, 1962 in South Glens Falls.

He then went on to work for the NYS Department of Corrections for 35 years. After retirement, Walt embarked on a business venture with his brother, Harold and good friend, Joe Monahan, and started JE Monahan Fabrication. These were some of the most productive years of his life (his words).

Walt had a tireless work ethic and loved to help family and friends with construction projects. He played as hard as he worked, as anyone who knew him could attest. If it had a motor, he would be working on it, testing its top speed.

Some of his most memorable quotes: “you aren’t having fun until you’re bleeding” and “never eat on an empty stomach.” He loved spending most of his life on Lake George and could often be seen sitting in his Adirondack chair.

Walt achieved Eagle Scout status and was Past Master Argyle 567 Free and Accepted Masons.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Sven (Elma). Surviving in addition to his wife Sandra, are; his son, Russell W. Smith and his wife Sherry, of Pilot Knob; his brothers: Harold and his wife, Kelly, of Pilot Knob and Herb and his wife, Ann Marie of Colonie; one granddaughter and the light of his life, Jaime E. Smith; two nieces: Lara (Frank) Pollay and their daughter, Emery and Jinel (partner Julieanna); and two nephews: Kyle and Eric Smith.

The family is having a Celebration of Life gathering at the Adirondack Bar and Grill, in Queensbury on the corner of Route 149 and Ridge Road on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.

Those who wish to remember Walt in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 New Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047 or the North Queensbury Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 61, Cleverdale, NY 12820.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.