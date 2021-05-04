Dec. 10, 1943—April 30, 2021
GREENWICH — Walter R. Coffin, 77, a lifelong Dairy Farmer, passed away, Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Washington Center Nursing Home where he resided in recent years.
He was born December 10, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY, to the late Raymond and Eleanor (Martin) Coffin.
Walter attended elementary school at the Bald Mountain School House in Greenwich and went on to attend high school at Greenwich Central School. He was a devoted farmer and spent his life logging countless hours on the family dairy farm, and in later years at Woody Hill Farm in Salem, NY.
Walter knew hard work, enjoyed each moment, and was known for his cheerful demeanor and contagious smile. He was seldom seen without his farm coveralls and boots, and always had a story to share about life on the farm.
Walt loved family dinners on Sunday nights. Most other days of the week he would be found at the local Stewart’s Shop, where everybody knew his name. While residing at Washington Center he earned the nickname “The Mayor” and was voted President of the Resident Council.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Neil and Stuart Coffin and sister Sylvia Hamilton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Kathy (Nessle) Coffin; children: Kim (Ed) Gillis of Cambridge, Cheryl Coffin of Cambridge, Kaye (Jarimi) Lee of Cambridge, Jason (Erin) Coffin of Schaghticoke, Jaime (John) Bartula of Wilton, Amanda (Nathan) LeStage of Johnsonville and Adam Coffin of Greenwich; as well as several cherished grandchildren.
Graveside services for Walter will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Stump Church Cemetery with the Rev. Virginia Cornell officiating.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834. Masks and social distancing will be required inside the funeral home.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Stump Church, Stump Church Rd., Cambridge, NY, 12816.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Washington Center for their kind and compassionate care of Walter and family.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
