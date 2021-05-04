Dec. 10, 1943—April 30, 2021

GREENWICH — Walter R. Coffin, 77, a lifelong Dairy Farmer, passed away, Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Washington Center Nursing Home where he resided in recent years.

He was born December 10, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY, to the late Raymond and Eleanor (Martin) Coffin.

Walter attended elementary school at the Bald Mountain School House in Greenwich and went on to attend high school at Greenwich Central School. He was a devoted farmer and spent his life logging countless hours on the family dairy farm, and in later years at Woody Hill Farm in Salem, NY.

Walter knew hard work, enjoyed each moment, and was known for his cheerful demeanor and contagious smile. He was seldom seen without his farm coveralls and boots, and always had a story to share about life on the farm.

Walt loved family dinners on Sunday nights. Most other days of the week he would be found at the local Stewart’s Shop, where everybody knew his name. While residing at Washington Center he earned the nickname “The Mayor” and was voted President of the Resident Council.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Neil and Stuart Coffin and sister Sylvia Hamilton.