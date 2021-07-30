Walter Orrie "Tim" McDowell, Jr.

1944-2020
GLENS FALLS, NY/NAPLES, FL — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Walter “Tim” McDowell. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Tim passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2020. He was known as Walt, Tim, Mac, Major Major, Uncle Funny, the Human Garbage Disposal and Papa: the man, the myth, the legend.
Tim was born in Albany, NY in March of 1944, the youngest of three children to Walter and Frances McDowell. He was predeceased by his sister Beverly and was neighbors with his brother Richard, in Naples, FL, until the time of his death. After graduating from Bethlehem Central H.S. in Delmar, NY, where he played basketball and football, Tim attended Siena College where he was a member of the freshman basketball team and earned a B.S. in Economics. After graduation he accepted a commission as an Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned his wings as a Pilot at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL. Tim flew helicopters in the Vietnam War as a member of the HMH-463 Squadron, providing assault support transport of combat troops and supplies. Though he rarely talked about his experiences in Vietnam, when he did, everyone listened intently and silently. After the war, Tim returned home and married Sally Fitzgerald of Clinton, NY, whom he had met in college and corresponded with throughout his time in Vietnam.
Tim and Sally were married for 52 years, until his death. They have two children, Matthew and Courtney, who are eternally grateful for the loving home they provided and the sterling example they set. He also leaves behind one granddaughter Zoe whose name alone brought a smile to his face, as well as one grandpuppy Zeus who loved Papa above all others.
After his wedding, Tim continued to fly in the Reserves while attending graduate school at SUNY Albany where he earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology. He ultimately retired from the armed forces after 20 years, having attained the rank of Major. His heavy combat experience in Vietnam moved him to work as a Counseling Psychologist for veterans at the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs for many years. He was later elected to the school board for the Queensbury School District and served two terms. Looking for a new challenge, he retired early from the V.A. and started an irrigation company in Glens Falls which he operated until selling it a decade ago.
Tim was very handy and built the family’s home in Queensbury and later a house on Hadlock Lake. Tim remained an avid sportsman throughout his life. He played on the Jaycees softball team and in basketball leagues at the Glens Falls YMCA for many years. He was also active in coaching his children’s hockey teams. Later in life he terrorized the golf course at Naples Lakes Country Club with his brother Richard and played tennis and pickleball almost every day. He even celebrated his 50th Wedding Anniversary skiing with his granddaughter. Throughout it all, it was the connections with people that he loved the most. He never met a stranger and was a lover of all kids and all dogs. In particular, he loved to joke and was the consummate prankster. There was never a dull moment with him in the room. It was never determined whether his unique fashion sense was related to his sense of humor, but it worked for him either way. His tennis partners remember him for leaving banana peels on the court between games, but also for always playing hard and being supportive. Neighborhood kids will remember him for jumping out of trees to scare them on Halloween. Golf course managers will remember him more for driving carts into ponds than for his hole-in-one. His friends and family will always remember the laughs first, but also a man who would drop everything to help them in any way he could.
Although no funeral was held due to the pandemic, we would like all to join us for a celebration of life on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. We will have hors d’oeuvres and drinks and celebrate Tim’s life well-lived. Please come with a favorite memory to share. We will laugh, cry, honor and remember a man who will be greatly missed by many. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Tim’s name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.