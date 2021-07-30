Walter Orrie "Tim" McDowell, Jr.

After his wedding, Tim continued to fly in the Reserves while attending graduate school at SUNY Albany where he earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology. He ultimately retired from the armed forces after 20 years, having attained the rank of Major. His heavy combat experience in Vietnam moved him to work as a Counseling Psychologist for veterans at the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs for many years. He was later elected to the school board for the Queensbury School District and served two terms. Looking for a new challenge, he retired early from the V.A. and started an irrigation company in Glens Falls which he operated until selling it a decade ago.

Tim was very handy and built the family’s home in Queensbury and later a house on Hadlock Lake. Tim remained an avid sportsman throughout his life. He played on the Jaycees softball team and in basketball leagues at the Glens Falls YMCA for many years. He was also active in coaching his children’s hockey teams. Later in life he terrorized the golf course at Naples Lakes Country Club with his brother Richard and played tennis and pickleball almost every day. He even celebrated his 50th Wedding Anniversary skiing with his granddaughter. Throughout it all, it was the connections with people that he loved the most. He never met a stranger and was a lover of all kids and all dogs. In particular, he loved to joke and was the consummate prankster. There was never a dull moment with him in the room. It was never determined whether his unique fashion sense was related to his sense of humor, but it worked for him either way. His tennis partners remember him for leaving banana peels on the court between games, but also for always playing hard and being supportive. Neighborhood kids will remember him for jumping out of trees to scare them on Halloween. Golf course managers will remember him more for driving carts into ponds than for his hole-in-one. His friends and family will always remember the laughs first, but also a man who would drop everything to help them in any way he could.