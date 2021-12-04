Nov. 22, 1930—Dec. 2, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Walter Leonard Ellis, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Argyle, he was the son of the late Leonard and Alice (Bain) Ellis.
Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and served in Korea as a Special Vehicle Operator until 1954.
In February of 1957, Walter married Sandria Durkin at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls by the Rev. Siniski.
He worked for Union Camp and Sherwood Medical in Argyle until his retirement in 1993.
Walter was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Argyle.
He enjoyed camping, casinos, gardening and farming. Walter especially loved the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his grandparents, Minnie Bain, Robert Bain, Eliza Ellis and Herbert Ellis.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Sandria; his children: Tim Ellis and his wife, Marilyn, Bill Ellis and his wife, Cathy, Linda Plisko and her husband, Joe, all of Argyle; his grandchildren: Bill Ellis, Jr., Joe Plisko, Jr., Michelle Austin and her husband, Scott, Beth Ellis, Denise Herrington, Keela McWhorter and her husband, Brad; his great-grandchildren: Dru and Brooke Austin, Peyton and Avery Ellis, Hailey and Hannah Herrington; his brother, Bob Ellis and wife, Betty; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Service will follow the calling hour at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at 2:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 with full military honors.
Donations in Walter’s memory may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
For online condolences and to view Walter’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.