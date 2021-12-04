Nov. 22, 1930—Dec. 2, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Walter Leonard Ellis, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Argyle, he was the son of the late Leonard and Alice (Bain) Ellis.

Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and served in Korea as a Special Vehicle Operator until 1954.

In February of 1957, Walter married Sandria Durkin at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls by the Rev. Siniski.

He worked for Union Camp and Sherwood Medical in Argyle until his retirement in 1993.

Walter was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Argyle.

He enjoyed camping, casinos, gardening and farming. Walter especially loved the time he spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his grandparents, Minnie Bain, Robert Bain, Eliza Ellis and Herbert Ellis.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Sandria; his children: Tim Ellis and his wife, Marilyn, Bill Ellis and his wife, Cathy, Linda Plisko and her husband, Joe, all of Argyle; his grandchildren: Bill Ellis, Jr., Joe Plisko, Jr., Michelle Austin and her husband, Scott, Beth Ellis, Denise Herrington, Keela McWhorter and her husband, Brad; his great-grandchildren: Dru and Brooke Austin, Peyton and Avery Ellis, Hailey and Hannah Herrington; his brother, Bob Ellis and wife, Betty; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Service will follow the calling hour at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at 2:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 with full military honors.

Donations in Walter’s memory may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

For online condolences and to view Walter’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.