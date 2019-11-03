{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Walter Lee Coon, 80, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Lee, as many who knew and loved him, was a hardworking man. He graduated from Glens Falls High School and left soon after to join the U.S. Army. While at Fort Bragg, he joined the 82nd Airborne and met his wife, Gloria Whittington.

He was an avid boxer back in his army days and enjoyed fixing up antique cars and trucks. Lee enjoyed being a truck driver and could give you directions to avoid city traffic and/or tolls anywhere. He had some amazing truck driving stories while living and working in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Lee was a great father who instilled a strong sense of independence, a tough work ethic and a strict moral compass in all of his six children. Susan Sommer, Walter Lee Coon Jr., Myra Taylor, Cora Chase, Lora Mahr and Katrina Osterhout will miss his stubbornness and dry sense of humor.

When he wasn’t driving to visit one of his children, he was on his way to and from Alaska. He would fire up an old truck, tune into some boot stomping bluegrass and head down the road fueled by diner food, black coffee and the chance to visit all the junkyards along the way.

Lee is survived by his brothers, Bruce and David Coon and their wives, Ginny and Jackie; his children and their spouses, Herb Sommer, Nancy Coon, John Taylor, Chris Chase, Tom Mahr and Chris Osterhout; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Chloe Williams, Karen Bushey Coon and Sarah Coon, Jack Osterhout and Tristan and Connor Chase; great-grandchildren, Claudia, Kira and Aidan Coon and Evan and Owen Corlew.

Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, following a burial in Hartman Hill Cemetery, weather permitting.

Those who wish, may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Coon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments