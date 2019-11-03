GLENS FALLS — Walter Lee Coon, 80, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lee, as many who knew and loved him, was a hardworking man. He graduated from Glens Falls High School and left soon after to join the U.S. Army. While at Fort Bragg, he joined the 82nd Airborne and met his wife, Gloria Whittington.
He was an avid boxer back in his army days and enjoyed fixing up antique cars and trucks. Lee enjoyed being a truck driver and could give you directions to avoid city traffic and/or tolls anywhere. He had some amazing truck driving stories while living and working in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Lee was a great father who instilled a strong sense of independence, a tough work ethic and a strict moral compass in all of his six children. Susan Sommer, Walter Lee Coon Jr., Myra Taylor, Cora Chase, Lora Mahr and Katrina Osterhout will miss his stubbornness and dry sense of humor.
You have free articles remaining.
When he wasn’t driving to visit one of his children, he was on his way to and from Alaska. He would fire up an old truck, tune into some boot stomping bluegrass and head down the road fueled by diner food, black coffee and the chance to visit all the junkyards along the way.
Lee is survived by his brothers, Bruce and David Coon and their wives, Ginny and Jackie; his children and their spouses, Herb Sommer, Nancy Coon, John Taylor, Chris Chase, Tom Mahr and Chris Osterhout; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Chloe Williams, Karen Bushey Coon and Sarah Coon, Jack Osterhout and Tristan and Connor Chase; great-grandchildren, Claudia, Kira and Aidan Coon and Evan and Owen Corlew.
Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, following a burial in Hartman Hill Cemetery, weather permitting.
Those who wish, may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.